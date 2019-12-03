Nikki Webster Is Bringing Dance Mums To Australia And She's Casting Now

Casting for Dance Moms Australia is now open!

Yep that's right Dance Moms (or Mums) is heading down under, and Nikki Webster is leading the charge.

Take a look at the video message she posted for any hopeful dancer who might like to audition.

Think you know a young dancer who has what it takes to be part of the show? Find out how to audition here.

The website says, "Does your child have the dance moves, dedication and drive to be a star? Do they outshine everyone they compete against? Dance Moms Australia could be the beginning of their promising dance career! Australian singer and dancer Nikki Webster and Essential Media are bringing Dance Moms to Australia. Talented dancers across Australia are invited to apply, we're looking for dancers aged 8 - 16 years to take part."

Nikki is the owner of her own dance school, Dance @ Nikki Webster, so she is really the perfect person to be leading this project. We're not sure if she has it in her to be as mean as Abby Lee Miller though.

