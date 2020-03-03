New Bachelor Locky Addresses Rumours His Ex-Girlfriend Is Coming On The Show

Yes, it is true, the next season of the Bachelor Australia is officially upon us!

Locky Gilbert from Survivor All-Stars will be hitting our screens as our official Bachie King later this year and what better way to kick off the news than with the man himself!

This morning, Locky joined Adelaide's Bec & Cosi who addressed the rumours of his ex-girlfriends appearance on this season of the bachie!

Tune in below to hear what he has to say about her:

