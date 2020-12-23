Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Official Christmas Card Is Here & Archie Looks Just Like His Dad!

Every year, we get a little insight into the lives of the royals (or should we say ex-royals) with their annual Christmas cards!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially revealed theirs for 2020 and it turns out their son, Archie, looks just like his dad!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archie and their two dogs, Guy and Pula, have been photographed together by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, sometime earlier this month.

And yes, look at that matching fiery hair!

The card pictured was sent to Mayhew, a British animal charity, it was revealed that the Sussexes had made a donation to them which will go to help dogs, cats and communities in England. Meghan has been the patron for the charity after reaching out to them in early 2019.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” Meghan wrote in a note to the charity.

“From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us.”

How sweet!

We can't wait to see and hear more from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their first royal podcast coming soon!

