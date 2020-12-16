Forget The Crown, A Real Royal Podcast Is Coming From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In 2021

This just in, there is an actual royal podcast on its way and yes, it's from our favourite couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Spotify has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will run an exclusive podcast called, Archewell Audio.

In the trailer, we hear the British and American accents come through thick and fast, where they're pretty much just bickering over who should start first and who knew they were so damn cute?!

They give us a little run down on what to expect of their podcast and honestly, it sounds so wholesome!

"That's what the project is about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices, that perhaps you haven't heard before and find the common ground 'cause when that happens, change really is possible," explains Harry.

Then Meghan jumps in to say how the last year will underline everything they will talk about on the series.

So, we're thinking they'll cover everything we've ever wanted to know about the royal family and so much more with special guests set to join the royal couple!

First up, is a holiday special!

So, you know what that means: it will be available obviously, before the end of the month.

What a Christmas miracle, if you will.

We can't wait to hear it and see how the royals are spending their festive season.

Cheerio!

