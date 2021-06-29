Meet The Cast For Beauty And The Geek + We Know The Premiere Date!

You would've seen we recently wrote about the trailer for the new season of Beauty and the Geek Australia, hosted by Sophie Monk, and now, we can tell you when it's hitting our TV screens!

Not only that, but we have all the info about our 10 Beauties and 10 Geeks so you know what you're in for.

The beauties include a professional theme park princess, a vivacious tanning and gym lover, a red carpet reporter and a criminology student and model. Among the geeks are a maths teacher, an ER doctor/wrestling fan, a motorsport fanatic and a law graduate. We're impressed.

But before we dive deeper, let's reveal when it all kicks off, shall we? Beauty and the Geek premieres on Sunday, July 11 at 7pm on Channel 9!

OK, let's introduce you to the Beauties and Geeks.

Aira, NSW (23)

Aira works as a medical secretary and describes herself as ditzy and funny. She likes a guy with "big veiny arms, nice teeth, smells good, hygienic, and most importantly, no thongs!".

Alexander, VIC (26)

Alexander works as a maths tutor and describes himself as a nutty professor type. His usual type of girl has green eyes, a good heart, kindness and empathy.

Ashleigh, QLD (31)

Ashleigh is a performer by trade and her family and friends describe her as being gentle and caring with a heart of gold and as a real-life princess. She likes a guy who is tall, dark and handsome, but her absolute deal breaker is crooked teeth.

Frank, NSW (28)

Frank is an emergency doctor with a passion for sport and describes himself as loud, charismatic and funny. His dream girl would be athletic and enjoys analysing sports.

Bryanna, VIC (29)

Bryanna is an entertainment reporter and describes herself as bubbly, brilliant and bodacious. While she doesn't have a type, she wants her partner to share the same values, attitudes and philosophies as her.

George, VIC (27)

George is an escape room game master and plays Dungeons and Dragons professionally on the side. He's a natural leader but says his full-on attitude can sometimes get him in trouble. He's quite nervous about the romance side of the show.

Eliza, NSW (21)

Eliza is a receptionist and describes herself as bubbly, positive and spontaneous. Her ideal type is a bad boy with a tan.

Jackson, SA (19)

Jackson is British, 6'4" with a quirky sense of humour. He's still waiting for his first kiss, and his ideal girl would be genuine, knows how to have fun and who is always up for a bit of banter.

Gabrielle, QLD (20)

Gabrielle is studying Criminology and dreams of becoming a detective. She admits that she can be nervous in social situations and has always dated the wrong person at the wrong time.

James, SA (25)

James has been an active member of the Cosplay community for 10 years. He's reserved, thoughtful and shy, and he's never been in a relationship and has never been kissed.

Jess H, SA (23)

Jess has a Bachelor of Journalism and a Certificate in Meteorology. She describes herself as the girl next door and her past relationship history has seen her fall hard and fast.

Kiran, VIC (30)

Kiran is a law graduate working at a tech startup and describes himself as a diligent and intelligent hard worker. His ideal partner would be someone with a good sense of humour and who can laugh at his (terrible) jokes.

Josie, NSW (21)

Josie is studying primary school teaching and has a super laid back and bubbly personality. She has always been unlucky in love.

Kyle, SA (22)

Kyle has a Bachelor of Creative Arts in Visual Effects and is a regular member at the Society for Creative Anarchism. He describes himself as chill, passionate and creative. He struggles when it comes to talking to girls and his last relationship was in high school.

Jessica A, WA (19)

Jessica is studying Screen Production and Journalism and is pretty calm and collected in social situations. She typically goes for nicer, introverted and gentle guys.

Lachlan, NSW (32)

Lachlan runs a motorsports PR agency and considers himself to be a kind and generous person. His ideal partner would be someone he can have an intelligent conversation with and can help bring him out of his shell.

Kiera, VIC (23)

Kiera is a public servant for the Victorian Government and describes herself as chaotic, romantic and fun. She's only had one relationship in the past.

Mitchell, VIC (28)

Mitchell dreams of becoming a video editor and describes himself as mature, considerate and sometimes even devious, His ideal girlfriend would be someone who is calm, sweet and aware of themselves and their surroundings.

Leticia, VIC (25)

Leticia is a dental receptionist and has a big outrageous personality. While her usual type is a tall, fit guy with facial hair and tattoos, she now wants an honest, genuine connection.

Sam, VIC (23)

Sam is a footy fan who works at a grocery store and describes himself as determined but shy. He's never been in a relationship.

So there you have it - we're officially counting down the days for Beauty and the Geek to kick off!

