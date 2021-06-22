The Beauty And The Geek Trailer Is Here & Our Hearts Are Already EXPLODING!

Get ready for your heart to explode because Beauty and the Geek Australia has just released a trailer for their new season, hosted by the one and only Sophie Monk!

The first-look shows the Geeks meet their Beauties and they are worlds apart. All of the participants are single and looking for love, so we might just see some sparks fly.

I'm sure you're dying to see the promo, so here it is here:

The promo shows the first introductions, with one Geek asking a Beauty what her zombie apocalypse survival plan is! That's one way to break the ice.

We also see a couple reveal their feelings for each other, so this is already looking good.

While we don't have a launch date yet, we are SO excited! Watch this space.

