MAFS: Jackson Retaliates To Olivia's OnlyFans By Creating His Own Account

Look, it’s not the approach we would have taken, but we respect the hustle!

Married at First Sight’s Jackson Lonie has seemingly retaliated to Olivia Frazer’s decision to join OnlyFans by creating his own account.

Frazer joined the adults-only site last month; a move which we saw as a massive ‘pot calling the kettle black’ situation, since Olivia had previously roasted her fellow MAFS contestant, Domenica, for using the platform.

One cheating scandal and a bizarre video later, Olivia’s partner in crime has also created an account.

But the twists don’t end there!

Some audience members have begun to speculate whether the drama from the past month was staged as a means to promote the couple’s OnlyFans accounts, with Olivia teasing her and Jackson could be collaborating ‘in the future’.

You do you, boo!

