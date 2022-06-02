MAFS Olivia & Jackson Address Followers About Cheating Scandal In Bizarre Video

Controversial MAFS 2022 couple Jackson Lonie & Olivia Frazer have addressed their followers in a joint video, explaining where their relationship is at after Jackson was caught cheating on the weekend.

In the most bizzare video since Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Pistol & Boo apology, Jackson shared he has been coping with MAFS backlash and online trolls by getting "blackout drunk".

"It's shit, I f***ed up", Jackson said, and revealed he is seeking help to combat emotions.

Check out the video here:

Jackson ended the video thanking Olivia, "I've been very lucky to have Liv by my side and she's been nothing but an angel throughout it all".

Olivia replied with, "Aw babe, that's noice".

They ended the video sharing they have healing to do...before Olivia does a Q&A on her Instagram Story the very next morning. More to come.

