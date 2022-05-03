Lizzo Playing The Flute On The Met Gala Red Carpet Is Everything

The stars have made many, many glamorous arrivals at today's MET Gala Ball, but one, in particular, made her arrival... musical... that's our girl Lizzo!

The star arrived on the carpet not just in an amazing outfit BUT also playing her iconic instrument, the flute!

You gotta love her!

