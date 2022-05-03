Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: All The Looks From The Red Carpet!
All the star arrivals
One of fashion's biggest events on the calendar, the Met Gala is here for 2022, where all the biggest stars take to the red carpet for fashion's night of nights.
The theme this year is "Gilded Glamour", and will celebrate the current exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, following on from last year's theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Here's all the red carpet arrivals as they happen:
Bella Hadid
Lily James
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Cole Sprouse
Olivia Rodrigo
Lizzo
Katy Perry
Nicki Minaj
Gwen Stefani
Kendall Jenner
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Cara Delevingne
Kid Cudi
Khloe Kardashian
Cardi B
Kylie Jenner
Dakota Johnson
Kate Moss
Jessica Chastain
Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Bieber
Chloe Bailey
Miranda Kerr
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicola Coughlan
Normani
Lenny Kravitz
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness
Regé-Jean Page
Glenn Close
Ashley Park
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Billie Eilish
Kris Jenner
Venus Williams
Sarah Jessica Parker
Winnie Harlow
Alicia Keys
Ansel Elgort
Chloë Grace Moretz
Sebastian Stan
Emma Stone
Mindy Kaling
Vanessa Hudgens
Anna Wintour
Janelle Monáe
Shawn Mendes
Blake Lively
Austin Butler
