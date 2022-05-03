Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: All The Looks From The Red Carpet!

One of fashion's biggest events on the calendar, the Met Gala is here for 2022, where all the biggest stars take to the red carpet for fashion's night of nights.

The theme this year is "Gilded Glamour", and will celebrate the current exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, following on from last year's theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Here's all the red carpet arrivals as they happen:

Bella Hadid

Lily James

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Cole Sprouse

Olivia Rodrigo

Lizzo

Katy Perry

Nicki Minaj

Gwen Stefani

Kendall Jenner

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Cara Delevingne

Kid Cudi

Khloe Kardashian

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner

Dakota Johnson

Kate Moss

Jessica Chastain

Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Bieber

Chloe Bailey

Miranda Kerr

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicola Coughlan

Normani

Lenny Kravitz

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Regé-Jean Page

Glenn Close

Ashley Park

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Billie Eilish

Kris Jenner

Venus Williams

Sarah Jessica Parker

Winnie Harlow

Alicia Keys

Ansel Elgort

Chloë Grace Moretz

Sebastian Stan

Emma Stone

Mindy Kaling

Vanessa Hudgens

Anna Wintour

Janelle Mon á e

Shawn Mendes

Blake Lively

Austin Butler

Celine Dion Romantic Drama Film Has A Release Date!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android