Leonardo DiCaprio’s Organisation Has Pledged $3 Million To New Australian Wildlife Fund

Academy awarding actor and environmental warrior Leonardo DiCaprio has launched a new Australian Wildlife Fund through his his organisation Earth Alliance to assist all those impacted by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Leo, along with his Earth Alliance co-chairs Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, has pledged $3 million to help “critical firefighting efforts in New South Wales, aid local communities most affected by the wildfires, enable wildlife rescue and recovery, and support the long term restoration of unique ecosystems.”

Take a look:

“Earth Alliance, created in 2019 by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has launched the #AustraliaWildfireFund, a $3 million commitment to assist critical firefighting efforts in New South Wales, aid local communities most affected by the wildfires, enable wildlife rescue and recovery, and support the long term restoration of unique ecosystems, with partners @aussieark @[email protected]@[email protected]_wildlife_conservation. Join Earth Alliance in supporting these critical efforts - please see the link in my bio to donate. #AustraliaFires.”

Leo was the first International celebrity to post about the crisis, sharing footage of the bushfires and the impact it’s had on communities and wildlife to Instagram back in November.

What an absolute legend!

If you're looking for ways to help those affected, click here!