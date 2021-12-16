Is Zac Efron Dating Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith?! An Investigation

Before we get into it, I already know you're CONFUSED! Let me tell you, when I saw these rumours swirling, I felt the same. Is Zac Efron dating Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset?

They were spotted hanging out in Las Vegas, and were both there to watch the UFC. In a group photo, Zac & Amanza were very close, which had fans thinking something is going on!

They were also with Heather Rae Young, her husband Tarek El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald.

You can find the photo in this carousel:

Zac Efron hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since breaking up with his Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares earlier this year.

As for Amanza, we do know that her Selling Sunset boss, Jason Oppenheim, revealed she had a boyfriend in Europe...although we don't know who that is.

So, it looks like Amanza and Zac were at the same place at the same time and are just friends. But let's be real, we're hoping for a confirmation they're actually in love.

Wishful thinking, maybe.

