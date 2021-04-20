Zac Efron Is Back On The Market After Breaking Up With His Aussie Girlfriend!

Zac looking for me. Hello, I'm here

Zac Efron is single again! The Hollywood star has broken up with his Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares after 10 months together.

The pair met when Vanessa was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store mid-2020 and started dating shortly after. She even quit her job to be with him!

Want to know the details of the break up between Zac and Vanessa? Find out here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.