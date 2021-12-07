- Entertainment NewsHow To Channel Your Inner Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte Ahead Of 'And Just Like That'
How To Channel Your Inner Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte Ahead Of 'And Just Like That'
Premiere night in essentials!
Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That is premiering this Thursday, December 9 and we couldn't be more excited to see Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte reunite and share what life is like in their 50s! So, we thought we would get in the spirit and help you channel each leading lady with must-have essentials for the premiere of And Just Like That!
Carrie
Zimmermann Rosa Striped Midi Dress
Apple MacBook Air 13" M1 256GB Gold
Manolo Blahnik Blue Hangisi 90 Satin Pumps
Mr. Consistent Pink Drink Gift Pack
Miranda
LightStim For Wrinkles: LED Light Therapy
Untold Resilience - Future Women
Fifty Shades of Grey Rabbit Vibrator
WARDROBE.NYC x Browns 50 Sculpted Houndstooth Blazer
Charlotte
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
500TC Pima Cotton World's Softest Cotton White Sheet Sets
Don't forget to check out the trailer for And Just Like That here!
