Here's What Is Open In Brisbane On Christmas Day
Merry Christmas!
Want to know what is open on Christmas Day in Brisbane? The answer is – not so much.
However there are a few places still operating on December 25th!
Supermarkets: Major supermarkets will be closed on Christmas Day. Some 7-Eleven stores will be open. Check their website for locations.
Petrol Stations: Generally most major petrol stations will be open on Christmas Day, so if you’re out of milk and bread this is the place to go!
Restaurants: Don’t feel like cooking? These QLD restaurants will be open plus also delivering via Menulog.
- The Burrito Bar
- Hakataya Ramen
- Funny Funny Korean Restaurant
- Noodle Box
- Dosa Hut – Gold Coast
- Fresca Mex Tarragindi
Many other restaurants will be doing special Christmas lunches or dinners, while some local cafes will be serving coffee in the morning. We made a list here.
Cinemas: The majority of Hoyts and Village Cinemas will be open – but check listings before heading to your local!
Public Transport: Trains, trams and buses will be operating to a Sunday timetable, and best of all transport is free on Christmas Day.
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.