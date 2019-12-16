Best Places To Feast On Christmas Day In Brisbane!

If you’re anything like us, spending Christmas day in a hot kitchen is the last thing we want to do (unless we’re mixing cocktails, of course!).

Why not let someone do it all for you? Forget peeling veggies, stuffing turkey or layering trifle and spend more time opening presents, relaxing with family and sipping on cocktails!

Turns out there’s a few places around Brisbane putting on a sweet spread so why don't you spoil yourself with these options...

Stones Corner Hotel

Adults: from $95

Join them for A beautiful 3 course Luncheon from 11am-3pm. Basic and Premium drinks packages available to purchase!

Gambaro's Restaurant

Adults: $185

Known for their unreal seafood, Gambaro's are putting on a four-course sit-down lunch & three hour beverage package with a guest appearance and gifts from Santa & Christmas carolers.

Popolo

Adults: $185

If Italian's your thing, Popolo are putting on a 9 Dish Christmas Banquet with Standard 3 Hour Drinks Package

The Glen Hotel

Adults: $175

Recently named 2019's Hotel Of The Year, The Glen is putting on a Christmas lunch buffet which includes oysters, prawns and a grazing and dessert table with all your Christmas favourites. Tickets include a 3-hour drinks package.

Treasury Brisbane

Adults: $279

A bit more on the exy side but the massive spread explains why!

The casino's festive lunch menu features fresh, locally-sourced seafood, 'quintessential' Australian BBQ meats, international cuisines, salad bar, a 'dessert extravaganza' and all your traditional Christmas favourites.

