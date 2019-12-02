Fans Think They Have Figured Out Harry Styles Next Single Name

So it turns out Harry Styles fans are not so easy at having the wool pulled over their eyes it seems! Haz's fans reckon they have cracked his little sneaky code when it comes to his next single.

They sussed out a Twitter page for an idilic desitnation called 'Eroda' that popped up right around the time Harry released details around his first single 'Lights Up'.

They think Eroda actually stands for 'Adore' - part of a new single by that name or called 'Adore You'.

The site also mentions Cherry Street and Golden Way - both songs on Harry's upcoming album 'Fine Line'

Some cinemas have also started playing a little ad featuring Harry and if you listen closely, there's part of a song playing in the background.

We can't WAIT!

