Evan Peters To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In ANOTHER Netflix Series About The Milwaukee Monster

*DISCLAIMER: This article contains confronting content. Reader discretion is advised*

Look, we don’t totally understand Netflix’s sudden interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, but we’re also not condemning them for it.

While doing some digging for yesterday’s story about Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, we came across another Dahmer-centric project the streaming giants are putting together.

For those more interested in a scripted series than a true crime documentary, the horrors of the Milwaukee Cannibal will be retold in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Evan Peters (American Horror Story, Kick-Ass, X-Men) will be portraying the titular serial killer, who will be shown from the perspective of his victims.

The choice to tell the story from the point-of-view of those around the killer (rather than the killer themselves) reminds us of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

That film showed Bundy (played by Zac Efron) from the perspective of his long-time girlfriend, Liz Kendall (Lily Collins) and, we have to admit, it made the gruesome story even more chilling!

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to premiere by the end of 2022.

