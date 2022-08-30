Netflix's Latest 'Conversations With A Killer' Is The Most Disturbing Yet

Meet the Milwaukee Cannibal

Article heading image for Netflix's Latest 'Conversations With A Killer' Is The Most Disturbing Yet

Pic: Netflix

*DISCLAIMER: This article contains confronting content. Reader discretion is advised*

We don’t know where Netflix keeps finding all these depraved subjects for their Conversations with a Killer series… but we'd be lying if we said we weren't hooked!

While their recent coverage of the John Wayne Gacy murders was disturbing (to say the least), the new season’s Jeffrey Dahmer killings are straight-up terrifying.

For those out-of-the-know, Dahmer used to lure boys back to his apartment before committing ‘unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism’ (as Netflix’s synopsis so delicately puts it).

Continuing the trend set by the series' previous instalments, the new Conversations with a Killer will be showcasing unheard tapes and never-before-seen videos of Dahmer and his defense team and, hoo boy, we’re almost too scared to find out what those entail.

Post

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is slated to release on October 7th (because we really do be turning actual serial killers into Halloween icons for some reason…)

Nick Barrett

30 August 2022

