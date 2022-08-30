Netflix's Latest 'Conversations With A Killer' Is The Most Disturbing Yet

*DISCLAIMER: This article contains confronting content. Reader discretion is advised*

We don’t know where Netflix keeps finding all these depraved subjects for their Conversations with a Killer series… but we'd be lying if we said we weren't hooked!

While their recent coverage of the John Wayne Gacy murders was disturbing (to say the least), the new season’s Jeffrey Dahmer killings are straight-up terrifying.

Looking for something to watch? We've got you covered:

For those out-of-the-know, Dahmer used to lure boys back to his apartment before committing ‘unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism’ (as Netflix’s synopsis so delicately puts it).

Continuing the trend set by the series' previous instalments, the new Conversations with a Killer will be showcasing unheard tapes and never-before-seen videos of Dahmer and his defense team and, hoo boy, we’re almost too scared to find out what those entail.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is slated to release on October 7th (because we really do be turning actual serial killers into Halloween icons for some reason…)

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: