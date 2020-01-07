Delta Goodrem Releases New Song To Raise Money For The Bushfires

Delta Goodrem has this morning dropped a new song inspired by the ongoing Australian bushfire crisis, with all sale proceeds going towards those affected.

“I have been sent incredible messages asking if I would release Let It Rain 🙏🏼, the song I was inspired to write seeing the devastation from the fires across our country. It is now available and I am donating all of my proceeds of the song to aid with the bushfire relief. Follow the link in my bio to download & stream x,” she wrote on Instagram along with a video featuring a snippet of the track.



She first posted a video singing the song last week, writing "I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday."

