COVID Cases In Western Australia Triple Overnight

Western Australia as recorded a sudden spike in daily infections, with 643 local cases of COVID reported by the state's health department.

However, hospitalisation numbers remain low, with five patients being treated in public or private hospitals.

On Tuesday, 258 case were reported - meaning a spike of triple the amount in one day.

Ahead of the state's border reopening on March 3, Premier Mark McGowan offered further clarification on current rules around gatherings.

As it stands, indoor private gatherings are capped at 30 people. Outdoor gatherings can operate with up to 200 people under certain settings and conditions.

"Just to make that last point clear, it's not about keeping you guests two metres apart, it's about the amount of space outdoors being used for the gathering, relative to the number of people in attendance," he said.

McGowan added that anyone hosting a 200-person outdoor event must have the adequate space - 400 square metres.

