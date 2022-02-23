Moderna Rolls Out For Six To 11-Year-Olds After Final Approval

The Moderna Covid vaccine has been given the final go-ahead for primary school aged children.

Australia's federal regulator, ATAGI has given the final tick of approval for kids aged six to 11 to roll up their sleeves from Thursday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the move on Wednesday saying it's an important step forward.

"I’m delighted to be able to announce that we now have a double greenlight for the Moderna children vaccine, and this will be for six to 11-year-olds."

"The important thing is it’s the same formula, it’s half of the adult primary dose, but it’s the same as the adult booster dose," he confirmed.

Head of the TGA, Professor John Skerritt, said Australia is now leading the way as one of the first places in the world to approve Moderna for the younger cohort.

Professor Skerritt wants parents ready to receive their boosters to use this a an opportunity of convenience.

"It means that mum and dad can have their boosters and they can bring their primary school-aged kids and get their jabs all in one go." - Prof Skerritt

Moderna jabs will be available in 4,000 vaccination clinics, GPs, pharmacies around the country.

It is now the second Covid vaccine for kids under 12, joining Pfizer, which children aged five to 11 can access.

Meanwhile, a further 60 lives have been lost to Covid across Australia so far today.

Victoria reported 6.926 new cases, and sadly 17 lives lost.

Out of the 319 Victorians being treated in hospital, 8 patients are using ventilators.

In NSW, the number of Covid deaths has more than halved, down from 14 to six as did the number of infections.

NSW reported 8,931 new cases, with 1,246 people are admitted to hospital with Covid, while 69 are in ICU.

Tasmania’s cases have jumped slightly with 842 new infections.

Hospitalisations continue to plateau with 10 patients infected, while two are in ICU.

Elsewhere around the country on Wednesday February 22, Queensland has reported 37 Covid-related deaths and 6,300 new infections.

Of the 37 deaths, 22 were in residential aged care.

There are currently 379 people in public hospitals with the virus, and 35 in ICU.

