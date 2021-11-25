Check Out These Fun Advent Calendars That Aren't Chocolate!

The countdown to Christmas is always exciting, especially when you have an advent calendar! If you're a bit over the chocolate, we have you covered with a list of calendars for every member of the family.

Count down to Christmas Day with the 25 body-loving treats hiding inside this Share the Love Big Advent Calendar.

Not only does this new beauty advent calendar have an amazing pop-up construction that transports you to our joyful Christmas world, it’s packed with some seriously good head-to-toe treats for keeping you and that beautiful body pampered all season!

Count down to Christmas with a train-shaped Advent calendar filled with daily surprises that create a colourful, playable Christmas tree farm and railway. Its the chugga-chugga cheeriest way to add playtime fun to the season!

Discover the ultimate indulgence, with the limited edition Glasshouse Fragrances Advent Calendar. Presented in a sparkling red foil glitter box and featuring 24 mini sizes of favourite Glasshouse products, this advent calendar is a true holiday treat for the scent addict in your life.

Get into the festive mood with the magical world of Harry Potter! Your favourite characters are waiting for you to have some festive fun. There are 24 surprises behind the doors, including exclusive Harry Potter figures and charms. With a new surprise to find each day, your festive build up to Christmas will be more magical!

Cups at the ready, tea lovers! The countdown is on and each of these teas is here to help you sip all the way to Christmas Day! Twenty-four teas and tisanes in teabags await your discovery – ready to dance on your palate, sing to your senses and leave you with a little wisdom to contemplate.

Containing 25 Aussie-made treats, each made with 100% Australian chicken and turkey with cranberry, each delightful Christmas tree shaped snack is gluten-free and contains no artificial colours. Soft and satisfyingly chewy, these treats are easy to chew, mouth-wateringly tasty, and offer an excellent boost of nutrition to your dog’s day.

Celebrate the Holidays with traditional Italian Cookies in an Advent Calendar. Made in Tuscany by a Italian Family owned company. Filled with an assortment of 24 cookies.

It’s Christmas time with all your Disney friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.

This all-new advent calendar book is filled with fun Friends surprises and will encourage you to celebrate the holidays with friends along with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe.

Discover a new surprise every day, with the limited edition Lancôme Advent Calendar. Containing 24 favourite products in mini sizes, this luxurious advent calendar will make every day feel special.

Open a world of sparkle and surprise with the Mestige Advent Calendar with Swarovski® Crystals! Behind each door is a wonderful charm that tells a story that will make this festive season one to always remember. The 12 Days of Christmas just got a little bit more sparkly!

The countdown to Christmas has never looked so good!

Don't forget to check out our Eco-Friendly Gift Guide for 2021!

Harry Styles Is Launching A Beauty Brand So TAKE ALL OUR MONEY!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!