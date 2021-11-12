Here's Your Eco-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide For 2021

It's time to get your Christmas gifting sorted! If you have a friend of family member who loves to live their life the greenest way possible, then this is the gift guide you need to be across. From handy tools around the house to fun accessories, we have you covered.

This plastic-busting box includes ten Zero Co products (+ matching dispensers), including hand wash, body wash, laundry liquid, multi-purpose spray, dishwashing liquid, dishwasher tablets, stain remover, shower cleaner, toilet cleaner, air freshener, plus 9 x reusable dispensers made from ocean, beach and landfill plastic.

This bee house is a safe place for solitary Australian native bees to establish a home in your garden, and they're the mystery helpers in our gardens. They're made in Brisbane from reused timber boxes and weed bamboo. This bee house is perfect to raise their young!

Billions of razors are thrown away globally each year and most end up in landfill. This is a plastic-free alternative that will last you years. Safety razors help our planet and reduce plastic, and they give you a close shave.

The Jojoba plant produces a wax, rather than an oil and matches our skin's natural sebum, making Jojoba easy to absorb and non-greasy. Ideal for the face and body, it moisturises, while helping soothe and repair skin thanks to its high vitamin and omega content. Grown on the eastern shores of Australia at the Beresford Farm, Wadi-Wadi Jojoba is sourced through the highest ethical standards.

Buttery soft, pre-washed and designed to last, our pure 100% French flax linen bedding set in Rust makes the whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Bed Threads is also 100% carbon neutral, which means they will measure, reduce and offset greenhouse gas emissions where possible, doing their bit to protect and conserve the environment.

A reusable cutlery set for on the go. Ditch paper napkins, plastic utensils and straws forever. A small, organic cotton bag keeps your set safe, which includes a cotton napkin, stainless steel straw, straw cleaner and bamboo fork, knife & spoon!

This gift pack is perfect for travel and contains a full-size shampoo and shaving bar, and a full-size laundry stain remover bar. Ethique is all about being plastic-free and are from our friends in New Zealand!

Conscious Step was created to bring awareness to consumers about the problems facing the world, and the organisations trying to combat those problems. The whole supply chain and manufacturing process of these socks is sustainable and ethical. Better yet, a portion of the funds from socks purchased goes directly to a non-profit organisation, creating a tangible impact on our fight to save the planet!

A specialised all-rounder bodysurfing handplane, hand-shaped from FSC-sourced White Cedar. Cedar is naturally hydrophobic and has a high strength to weight ratio making it a great water-sport material. This handplane features a larger surface area for greater speed and lift, and is suited to most surfing conditions. Made by body surfers, for body surfers and can be used by all ages and abilities.

Yes, we know toilet paper is an interesting gift but let's be real, we found out how much people value it the past 18 months! So, if you're looking for the gift that keeps on giving and giving and giving, this limited edition features artist-designed patterns so you can beautifully wrap your presents or gift the rolls individually throughout the whole year. And that’s all while giving back to people in need!

Happy Christmas gifting!

