Carrie And Mr Big Return In First Official Trailer For 'And Just Like That...'!

Just a week before hitting Binge, the first official trailer for the hotly-anticipated Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., has been released!

The relentlessly paced clip flaunts the fab trio, fashion and a fair amount of flair, giving us a taste of what to expect from Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte when the show drops next Thursday.

Catch the trailer:

So what are the main take-aways?

Well, it looks like Mr Big and Carrie have made their turbulent relationship last, while Charlotte and Harry are shown doting over their daughters, Lily and Rose.

We're absolutely living for the scene that seems to show Miranda on a date with a woman, mirroring actress Cynthia Nixon's coming out in 2007.

Love Sex and the City? Catch some facts you (probably) didn't know about the hit show:

In a bittersweet twist, we’re also shown glimpses of Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch), who tragically passed away in September.

And Just Like That... will be streaming on Binge from Thursday, December 9th.

