Sex And The City's Willie Garson Has Passed Away

Rest easy, Willie

Article heading image for Sex And The City's Willie Garson Has Passed Away

via HBO

Tributes have begun flowing for Willie Garson, who has tragically passed away at the age of 57 after battling cancer.

Having starred in over 75 films and 300 television episodes, Willie was best known for portraying Carrie’s classy, flamboyant friend, Stanford Blatch, throughout HBO’s Sex and the City franchise.

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, is still in production and will be Garson’s final credit, with the show being released posthumously.

Willie was reportedly on-set just days before his untimely passing.

Taking to Twitter, many of the star's friends, family and fellow actors have shared tributes.

Post
Post
Post

Rest easy, Willie.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

22 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
Sex and the City
RIP
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Sex and the City
RIP
Hit
Entertainment
Sex and the City
RIP
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs