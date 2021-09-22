Sex And The City's Willie Garson Has Passed Away

Tributes have begun flowing for Willie Garson, who has tragically passed away at the age of 57 after battling cancer.

Having starred in over 75 films and 300 television episodes, Willie was best known for portraying Carrie’s classy, flamboyant friend, Stanford Blatch, throughout HBO’s Sex and the City franchise.

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, is still in production and will be Garson’s final credit, with the show being released posthumously.

Willie was reportedly on-set just days before his untimely passing.

Taking to Twitter, many of the star's friends, family and fellow actors have shared tributes.

Rest easy, Willie.

