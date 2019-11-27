Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 ARIA Awards
The ARIA Awards are done and dusted for another year!
Some of your favourites won big - take a look at all the winners below.
Album Of The Year
Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Best Male Artist
Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Best Female Artist
Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)
Best Dance Release
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace (Rose Avenue Records/Sony Music Australia)
Best Group
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)
Breakthrough Artist
Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)
Best Pop Release
Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)
Best Hip Hop Release
Sampa The Great – Final Form (Ninja Tune/Inertia Music)
Best Soul/R&B Release
Kaiit – Miss Shiney (Alt. Music Group/Ditto Music)
Best Independent Release
Tones And I – The Kids Are Coming (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)
Best Rock Album
Amyl and The Sniffers – Amyl and The Sniffers (Flightless Records)
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Paul Kelly – Nature (EMI Music Australia)
Best Country Album
Morgan Evans – Things We Drink To (Warner Music Nashville)
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
Northlane – Alien (UNFD)
Best Blues & Roots Album
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)
Best Children’s Album
Dan Sultan – Nali & Friends (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)
Best Comedy Release
Arj Barker – Organic (Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS
Best Video presented by YouTube Music
Guy Sebastian – Choir (Sony Music Australia)
Best Australian Live Act
Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse World Tour (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Song Of The Year presented by YouTube Music
Guy Sebastian – Choir (Sony Music Australia)
Best International Artist
Taylor Swift – Lover (UNI/UMA)
Telstra ARIA Music Teacher of the Year
Antonio Chiappetta (St Andrews College, Marayong, NSW)
ARTISAN AWARDS
Best Cover Art
Emilie Pfitzner for Thelma Plum – Better in Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)
Engineer Of The Year
Sam Teskey for The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)
Producer Of The Year
Dann Hume for Matt Corby – Rainbow Valley (Matt Corby/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)
FINE ARTS AWARDS
Best Classical Album
Paul Kelly, James Ledger – Thirteen Ways To Look At Birds (Decca Australia/Universal Music Australia)
Best Jazz Album
Kate Ceberano and Paul Grabowsky – TRYST (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Various Artists – The Recording Studio (Music From The TV Series) (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)
Best World Music Album
Melbourne Ska Orchestra – One Year Of Ska (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)
