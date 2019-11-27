Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 ARIA Awards

The ARIA Awards are done and dusted for another year!

Some of your favourites won big - take a look at all the winners below.

Check out the fashion from the ARIAs red carpet HERE.

Album Of The Year

Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Male Artist

Dean Lewis – A Place We Knew (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Female Artist

Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Dance Release

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace (Rose Avenue Records/Sony Music Australia)

Best Group

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Breakthrough Artist

Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Pop Release

Tones And I – Dance Monkey (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Hip Hop Release

Sampa The Great – Final Form (Ninja Tune/Inertia Music)

Best Soul/R&B Release

Kaiit – Miss Shiney (Alt. Music Group/Ditto Music)

Best Independent Release

Tones And I – The Kids Are Coming (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Best Rock Album

Amyl and The Sniffers – Amyl and The Sniffers (Flightless Records)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Paul Kelly – Nature (EMI Music Australia)

Best Country Album

Morgan Evans – Things We Drink To (Warner Music Nashville)

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Northlane – Alien (UNFD)

Best Blues & Roots Album

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Best Children’s Album

Dan Sultan – Nali & Friends (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Best Comedy Release

Arj Barker – Organic (Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

Guy Sebastian – Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Best Australian Live Act

Hilltop Hoods – The Great Expanse World Tour (Hilltop Hoods/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Song Of The Year presented by YouTube Music

Guy Sebastian – Choir (Sony Music Australia)

Best International Artist

Taylor Swift – Lover (UNI/UMA)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher of the Year

Antonio Chiappetta (St Andrews College, Marayong, NSW)

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Emilie Pfitzner for Thelma Plum – Better in Blak (Warner Music Australia Pty Ltd)

Engineer Of The Year

Sam Teskey for The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow (Ivy League Records)

Producer Of The Year

Dann Hume for Matt Corby – Rainbow Valley (Matt Corby/Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Paul Kelly, James Ledger – Thirteen Ways To Look At Birds (Decca Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Best Jazz Album

Kate Ceberano and Paul Grabowsky – TRYST (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Various Artists – The Recording Studio (Music From The TV Series) (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Best World Music Album

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – One Year Of Ska (ABC Music/Universal Music Australia)

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Listen Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.