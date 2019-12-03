A Mini Golf Reality Show Is Coming To Aussie Screens And They Want You

If you think you're pretty good at mini golf, then we've found the ultimate reality TV show for you to apply for!

Mega Mini Golf is coming to Aussie screens, and the producers are looking for golfing pros and weekend warriors to compete for a massive cash prize.

The show will be hosted by the one and only Sonia Kruger.

The website explains, "Golf lovers from around the country go head to head through an epic obstacle golf course. Each episode contestants put their golf skills to the test on a supersized miniature golf course in the USA.

You'll need to be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, at least 18 years of age, able to table two weeks off for filming in March 2020 and be able to fly internationally.

Find out how to apply HERE.

