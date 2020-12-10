A MAFs Reunion is Coming and There's Sooo Much Drama Already

Married at First Sight is the reality tv show known for successfully pairing up couples that are not even close to being compatible, and having contestants scream at each other over a dinner table.

If you love that part of the show, you will be happy to know that a MAFs reunion has been filmed and will be hitting our screens in 2021.

The show invited back some of the most colourful characters for two days of filming, a dinner party, and a sit down with the experts the following day. Some of the contestants that were reported to be in attendance were Cyrell Paule, Nassar Sultan, Jessika Power, Ines Basic, Dean Wells, and Tracey Jewell.

If this seems like the dinner party from hell, you're absolutely right, here's all the drama from the reunion:

