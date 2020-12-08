MAFS’ Nasser Has Stormed Out Of The All-Stars Reunion & Let Loose On Cyrell

Filming of the Married At First Sight all-stars reunion began last night and while we did expect there to be plenty of drama, nothing quite prepared us for the monsoon of CHAOS dished by Nasser Sultan this morning.

After storming out of filming due to a fight with Cyrell, Nasser called the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi to explain what happened.

“I have never endured such filth, such disgraceful behaviour,” he said of Cyrell.

“What you saw on her season, was nothing to what you saw last night.”

Take a listen:

Yep, so this MAFS reunion is going to be even more insane than we can imagine!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.