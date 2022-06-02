Zendaya Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Tom Holland!

Zendaya has proven once again that she & Tom Holland are the cutest couple alive!

The star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Holland for his birthday, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3" - WAY TOO CUTE!

Her post is a loved-up black and white photo of the couple:

We can't with these two, they're way too cute!

Happy Birthday, Tom!

