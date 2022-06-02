Zendaya Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Tom Holland!

Couple goals

Article heading image for Zendaya Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Tom Holland!

Zendaya has proven once again that she & Tom Holland are the cutest couple alive!

The star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Holland for his birthday, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3" - WAY TOO CUTE!

Her post is a loved-up black and white photo of the couple:

We can't with these two, they're way too cute!

Happy Birthday, Tom!

ICYMI - MAFS:  Jackson & Olivia's Cheating Scandal Explained

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

2 June 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Stars
Zendaya
Tom Holland
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Zendaya
Tom Holland
Hit Entertainment
Stars
Zendaya
Tom Holland
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs