Zendaya Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Tom Holland!
Couple goals
Zendaya has proven once again that she & Tom Holland are the cutest couple alive!
The star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Holland for his birthday, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3" - WAY TOO CUTE!
Her post is a loved-up black and white photo of the couple:
We can't with these two, they're way too cute!
Happy Birthday, Tom!
