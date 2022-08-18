Zac Efron, Russell Crowe & Bill Murray Team Up For A New Film Dropping Next Month!

Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray have teamed up for a new film focused on...well, beer!

Apple TV+ have dropped the trailer of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is based on a true story.

Here's what it's about:



An impossible journey, all in the name of friendship. Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild—personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story.

Check out the trailer:

Alongside Efron, Crowe and Murray, the movie will also star Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, Kyle Allen and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

The film is based on the book by John "Chick Donohue and J.T. Molloy, and will be dropping in cinemas and Apple TV+ in late September!

