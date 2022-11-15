Yung Gravy Reveals What He Does With The Thousands Of Bras Thrown At Him

He's made a bit of a name for himself as a lady's man and has been spotted with names like TikTokker Addison Rae's Mum and a bi-product of that is he has a bunch of bras thrown at him!

When Gravy caught up with RnB Fridays Radio Mike E and Emma, he revealed what they actually do with them...

Want to win tickets to see Yung Gravy on his Aussie tour? Click here to enter!

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: