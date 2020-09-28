Yuen’s Fruit & Veg Is Celebrating Their Reopening With An Unmissable Family Fun Day

You know what the Doctor says? An apple a day will keep the Doctor away and fortunately for Gold Coast locals, Yuen's Fruit & Veg in Mermaid Waters are about to re-open their doors and boy oh boy, are they doing it in style!

Yuen's Fruit & Veg family fun day is kicking off Saturday, October 3rd and there will be no shortage of fun to be had with a flurry of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy.

There'll be live entertainment from 10AM, lucky door prizes and a $50 cash voucher going to one lucky local every hour from 7AM until 5PM.

As if this wasn't incentive enough to head over and check it out, there will be unmissable opening specials on all fruit & veg and free coffee available for all of you early risers wanting to beat the rush.

Yuen's is well known for their notoriously fresh produce, checked daily to ensure only the best quality fruit & veg is supplied to their loyal customers.

Since closing their doors, Yuen's have had one hell of a makeover including a brand new café & juice bar with - you guessed it, some of the freshest juice on the GC.

Not only do Yuen's supply delicious fresh fruit & veg, they also have an impressive collection of mouth-watering meats and cheeses to help you create equally delicious and aesthetic charcuterie platters at home.

So, do not miss out on Yuen's family fun day, Saturday, October 3rd where you'll find endless entertainment, hourly prizes and some unbelievably good specials!

Follow the link through to website or catch Yuen's on Instagram or Facebook for more information.