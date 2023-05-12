Youth Crime Intervention Programs To Receive $4 Million In Funding

Youth crime early intervention programs across Queensland are set to receive a $4 million funding boost.

The funding is a joint campaign between the Queensland Police Service and the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport in a bid to combat an increase in youth crime.

The Youth Development Partnership Fund will intervene with ‘at risk youth’ giving them the opportunity to rehabilitate through various mentoring programs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the programs aim to stop crime before it starts.

“This fund expands those vital programs that are already helping young people who may be at risk of falling into a life of crime to find a real purpose while opening the door to a world of new opportunities,” - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

“The programs are proven success stories so the time is right to take them to new areas where they can have a positive impact on more young lives while reducing youth crime rates.”

The funding will contribute to specialised sporting and recreation programs in a number of locations across the state including Logan, Toowoomba, Cairns, Townsville, Gold Coast and Caboolture.

“Project Booyah is a Queensland Police youth mentoring program that uses adventure activities like abseiling, high ropes courses and mountain biking to teach resilience, decision making and leadership skills,” Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

“The program already operates in Logan, Gold Coast, Ipswich, South Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton so we have a great platform to build from.

“These programs are key to reducing and preventing youth crime by ensuring we intervene early and stop these young people from engaging in criminal activity.”

