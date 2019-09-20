Your PS4 Might Be Filled With Dead Cockroaches

Some of us LOVE to spend our free time playing video games on our PlayStations (or whatever console you love best!), because what’s better than dabbling in awesome games away from the noise and drama of everyday life?

If you’re a fan of the PS4 though, we have some bad news for you…

It turns out that dead cockroaches hiding within your PS4 are a very common problem for owners of the model.

According to XCubicle (a console repair shop) co-founder, Patrick Che, the PS4's design accommodates cockroaches because its ventilation grates are wider than other consoles.

The vents at the bottom of the console allow them to get in easily, and the warm, enclosed space close to the floor makes for a great nesting ground for them… only most of the time they get fried.

Image: Twitter @ VitoGesualdi

Sony will not take roach-infested PS4’s in for repair and have not provided comment as to why.

So, if your PS4 has become a roach nesting ground, there’s some steps you can follow to resolve the problem (or you can take it to an independent console repairman).

Roaches also find their way into Xbox Ones, too!

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!