Your New True Crime Obsession Is Here: 'The Girl From Plainville'

TW: This article mentions self-harm.

Love true crime? Well, we have your new true crime obsession: The Girl From Plainville currently streaming on Stan!

This drama miniseries is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s (Elle Fanning) unprecedented “texting-suicide” case, this limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his suicide, and then her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Check out the trailer here:

There are three episodes available for you to binge so far, with eight in total. It's a Stan Exclusive, so make sure you give it a watch!

If this has stirred up any feelings for you, you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

