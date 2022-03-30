Your New True Crime Obsession Is Here: 'The Girl From Plainville'

Watch now on Stan

Article heading image for Your New True Crime Obsession Is Here: 'The Girl From Plainville'

TW: This article mentions self-harm. 

Love true crime? Well, we have your new true crime obsession: The Girl From Plainville currently streaming on Stan!

This drama miniseries is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s (Elle Fanning) unprecedented “texting-suicide” case, this limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his suicide, and then her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Check out the trailer here:

There are three episodes available for you to binge so far, with eight in total. It's a Stan Exclusive, so make sure you give it a watch!

If this has stirred up any feelings for you, you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14. 

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:   

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

30 March 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
The Girl From Plainville
Stan
TV
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
The Girl From Plainville
Stan
TV
Hit Entertainment
The Girl From Plainville
Stan
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs