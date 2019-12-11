Your Kids Are Invited To Morwell National Park's Minibeast Discovery!

The school holidays are almost upon us which means the kids will be looking for activities to keep themselves occupied!

If you're hoping to get your kids outdoors and to keep their brain juices flowing during their time away from school, Morwell National Park have you covered with an awesome & informative Junior Rangers Program available for kids from Friday, January 17th.

Junior rangers are invited to discover a bug's world, where kids will be able to check out some creepy crawlies up close and personal and discover what they do for our environment.

The activities are suitable for kids between the ages of 6-12 years old and will be lead by a qualified park ranger, who will teach them everything they need to know about Australia's mini beasts!