Your Guide To The Christmas Carols Around Town

It's the festive season again, and time to bring out the candles for a night of community carols.

No matter where you live, there is an event near you. Just see below for our quick guide to the Gippsland carols scene!

At the Leongatha Recreation Reserve you'll be able to find activities and a visit from Santa to keep the kids (and the young at heart) entertained from 4:30pm, with carols and fireworks later in the night. Food trucks will also be parking at the reserve, so dinner is already sorted. A gold coin donation is all you need to come along.

Date: Saturday 14th December

Time: Food, activities and live music from 4:30pm, carols from 7pm and fireworks from 9:30pm

Location: Leongatha Recreation Reserve

Drouin Carols by Candlelight will be held on the same night on Young Street, so break out the candles and spend time with the community as you sing along to your favourites.

Date: Saturday 14th Dcember

Time: 7:30-9:30pm

Location: Civic Park Drouin Soundshell, Young Street, Drouin

Pioneer Park in Thorpdale is bringing a free sausage sizzle to their community carols event, or bring your own picnic dinner, but don't forget to BYO rug or chair. Bring along your Christmas wish list too, because Santa will be coming!

Date: Wednesday 11th December

Time: 6-7:30pm

Location: Pioneer, Station Street, Thorpdale