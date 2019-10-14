Your Guide On What To Wear To Bendigo Cup

It's almost that time of year where we head trackside for a bunch of racing events! The 2019 Jayco Bendigo Cup is back at The Bendigo Jockey Club this October 30 and it's time to get your outfit sorted & put your best foot forward in the fashion stakes! If you're stuck on what to wear, here's your guide on how to get the most out of your races get-up:

A pop of colour

Spring racing is all about head-turning outfits and embracing colour. Turn heads at Bendigo Cup by incorporating a pop of colour to your outfit. This can be a fun blazer (see below), a bold lipstick or a bright heel.



Go all out in headwear

It's not a raceday without a fascinator or some sort of headwear. If you like to stick with tradition, a fascinator is always a winner, no matter what raceday it is. It will complete any outfit!



Floral is always a winner

I know what you're thinking, "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking", but truly, is it spring without a bit of floral? Florals are fun, sophisticated and fitting for spring racing. You can't go wrong wearing florals to the races!



Make a statement

If you like to set trends rather than follow them, this sort of occasion gives you every reason to make a statement. Whether it's a wide-brimmed hat or a statement earring to take your look to the next level, it's always fun going the extra mile.



No more black suits

This one is for the guys! You're probably used to dusting off your black suit for most formal occasions - not for the races! Spring racing fashion isn't just for the women! Embrace colour and the season by adding colour to your look. A floral shirt, cream pants and sticking with nice blues, pinks and purples. You'll look fresh while maintaining sophistication.



