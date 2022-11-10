Your First Look At The Final Season Of Stranger Things

It makes us sad to think that the iconic show Stranger Things is coming to an end but all good things have to, right?

Well, the show is sort of like the gift that keeps on giving... and then taking over our bodies until we play 'Running Up That Hill' on repeat...

Check out below the latest massive announcement they've made about what's coming from the show next (plus an update on Selena Gomez's personal new doco).

Also, another little nugget of info that the creators gave out is the title of the first episode of season 5, it's called 'Chapter One: The Crawl'.

We cannot wait for this final season to drop!

Need some more TV and movie suggestions? We've got you covered - how about JUST how nekkid Harry Styles gets in his new movie 'My Policeman'?

Listen below in under 5 mins!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: