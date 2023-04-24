Your Capital City Breakdown Of ANZAC Day Services

Here’s how your capital city is celebrating ANZAC Day this year:

Adelaide

A Dawn Service will commence at the National War Memorial on North Terrace at 6am.

The ANZAC Day march will begin at 9.30am from the corner of North terrace and Gawler Place before proceeding down King William Road.

Brisbane

An ANZAC Day dawn service will commence at 4.28am at the Shrine of Remembrance in Anzac Square.

The ANZAC Day march will be held between George and Creek Street on Adelaide street from 9.45am.

Canberra

Understandably holding more events than other states, a Dawn Service will commence at the Australian War Memorial at 5.30am.

Early attendees will be able to view a collection of images from the National Collection from 3.30am.

Letters and diaries from those who experienced war first-hand will be read by Australian Defence Force representatives at 4.30am.

The ACTRSL Veterans’ March will commence at 9.30am on Anzac parade at the Blamey Crescent and Currong Street intersection.

Free transport is available to and from the Dawn Service and Veterans’ March, with attendees asked to register online.

Darwin

The Dawn Service at the Cenotaph in Bicentennial Park will commence at 5.50am.

The ANZAC Day March will begin at 9.am along Knuckey Street and proceed down Cavenagh Street, concluding at Bennet Street.

Hobart

The Dawn Service will commence at 6am at the Hobart Cenotaph in Queens Domain.

The ANZAC Day march will start at Elizabeth Street at 11am and follow Macquarie Street to the Cenotaph.

Melbourne

The annual Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance will commence at 5.30am.

Following will be the annual ANZAC Day march from 9am on Princes Bridge to the Shrine of Remembrance where another service will be held.

Perth

RSLWA are holding an ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the State War Memorial in Kings Park, commencing at 5.50am. People are recommended to arrive from 4am.

It is the first time in over three years RSLWA have been able to plan a full-capacity event, with pre-Covid numbers expected to attend.

