Young Kids Crash Stolen Vehicle Into Innocent Pedestrians

The State Government is being urged to review the juvenile judicial system, following the crimes of two young boys in Townsville.

Two boys aged 11 and 14 are expected to appear in court today August 4, after allegedly being linked to property crimes across the city.

Youth Crimes Across Townsville:

It was alleged that the two boys had stolen a ford ranger raptor that was pinched in a burglary in North Ward, and crashed it into four innocent people at Aitkenvale yesterday, August 3.

A woman in her 20's, an elderly man, and a teenager all suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

While multiple people were left shocked, Shadow Police Minister Dale Last said,

“Bring in tougher laws, bring back the breach of bail, hold these kids to account for their actions. Innocent people are being injured because of what these kids are doing, and it has to stop”.

Last has told residents to contact their local members to express how they feel and ask for tougher laws.

