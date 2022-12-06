Young Child Drowns In North Adelaide Bathtub Tragedy

A young boy has drowned in a bath at a northeastern Adelaide home – marking the state's second drowning in less than a week.

Ambulance and police crews were called to the Banksia Park home in the late afternoon on Monday, responding to reports of a suspected drowning.

Sadly, response teams couldn't revive the child under the age of ten.

A police spokesperson revealing the death was ruled "non-suspicious" after a preliminary investigation.

It comes just days after the death of a nine year old in a public pool at Waikerie Swimming Centre, about 200km northeast of Adelaide.

The boy who died on Saturday after being pulled from the water unconscious is yet to be identified.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around the incident.

The pool was immediately closed for the remainder of the day, management giving condolences to the boy’s family.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved as well as the lifeguards, first responders and others present at the time,” a social media post said.

