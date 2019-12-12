You're Invited To The Warragul Greyhounds Family Fun Day

Needing something to entertain the whole family these school holidays? We've got just the thing for you!

Soak up the last of the school holidays at the Warragul Greyhounds Family Fun Day.

There's something for everyone, with kids activities, a giant slide and obstacle course, and greyhound racing.

Kids will also have the chance to meet the characters from Frozen! A win for every single member of the family

Entry is FREE, and kids eat FREE, for a family day out that won't bust your bank.

Don't miss the excitement Sunday 5th January from 5pm at the Warragul Greyhound Racing Club.

The What: Warragul Greyhounds Family Day

The When: Sunday 5th January, starting 5pm

The Where: Warragul Greyhound Club, Logan Park, 19 Howitt St, Warragul

The Who: Kids will have the chance to meet characters from Frozen

Tickets: Not needed! Free entry!