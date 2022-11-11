You Might Find What Johnny Depp Does In Rihanna's Fashion Show A Little... Odd?

Love him or hate him, there was a LOT of talk around Johnny Depp appearing in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show, doing his best Bella Hadid impersonation.

But what did he do exactly? Listen below and find out PLUS how Mariah Carey wiggled her way onto The Crown Season 5, all in under 5 mins!

Need some more TV and movie recommendations? What about the EPIC news for The Watcher and Jeffrey Dahmer series fans? Listen below!

Hear more from The Streaming Service with Justin Hill below!