You May Have Been Hanging Your Christmas Lights Incorrectly!

On December 1, a lot of people tend to put up their Christmas trees and drape them in beautiful Christmas lights!

Other people wait until the last minute to put up their lights, but have you ever thought about how you're hanging the lights on your tree?

Most people wrap their lights around their Christmas tree from the top to the bottom, but apparently that's not the way we should be doing it!

via GIPHY

Designer Francesco Bilotto told House Beautiful that we should all be hanging our lights vertically up and down the tree so that the bulbs don't fall inside the branches!

"This way every tip of your tree, from branch to branch, will twinkle with delight.

"Another added bonus is when you dismantle your tree and take off the lights, it'll be easier and less messy to remove strands from the exterior of the tree — rather than fighting a stubborn almost dried branch."

Well, if hanging our lights vertically will make that easier then we'd be happy to switch things up!

via GIPHY

How do you hang your Christmas lights? Let us know in the comments!

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.