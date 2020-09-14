You'll Find Me And The Kids At Robina Town Centre These School Holidays, And Here's Why...

Robina Town Centre is gearing up for the September school holidays so parents can kick back and relax while the kids keep busy, or join in and show 'em how it's done in a range of activities for the "makers, bakers and groovy hip shakers".

Here's some of the fun to look forward to...

Trolls and Ice Cream

TGI Fridays have combined the universal love of Trolls and ice cream, giving kids the chance to unleash their inner baker at an adorable trolls themed ice cream workshop.

The workshop will run for 30 minutes, plenty of time to choose from the range of toppings - including fairy floss (troll hair) and sprinkles (warts) - and design an edible masterpiece.

Workshops cost $10pp and will run for two sessions daily (10:30am and 11:15am) from September 21 - 25. Book online.

Get Fizzy With It

DIY bath bombs are back at Lush Robina! Using the same ingredients found in Lush's secret recipe range, these workshops will be clean fun at its finest. Each child will also receive a free take home apron.

Workshops cost $15pp and will run daily at 9am, 11am and 1pm from September 28 - October 2. Book online.

On Your Bike

Boost Juice will get you motivated to exercise and eat clean with the Boost Juice Smoothie Bike Challenge.

Kids - and parents - can hop on board and pedal their way to the perfect smoothie for just $5pp.

Hips Don’t Lie

Take part in the Hula Hoop challenge down at the Promenade with the Rebel Sports team.

They'll will be taking over The Promenade at 10:30am, 11am and 12pm from September 21 - 23. Cost is $5pp and includes a Hula Hoop to take home! Find more details here.

All this and stacks more will be happening at Robina Town Centre these school holidays. Don't miss out!

Robina Town Centre has also joined forces with the Gold Coast Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign, Scrub Up September, to help raise much-needed funds to support local sick kids of all ages with life threatening illnesses in hospital.

For more information, visit https://www.gchfoundation.org.au/scrubupseptember/.

