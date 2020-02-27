"You Don't Know The Sh*t I've Been Through" Hayley's Toothbrush Releases A Statement

Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight saw the reality TV show take controversy to a new level.

At the dinner party, Hayley confronted her TV husband over his decision to take her toothbrush and rub it in a sh*t-stained toilet bowl as payback for finding out she had cheated on him with another groom. He of course filmed the act and sent it to someone, who then sent it to Hayley. Australian reality TV is something else.

Following the episode airing, the real victim in the ordeal, Hayley’s toothbrush, decided to come forward with a statement to the public:

“Wow, what can I say? I knew this episode’s airdate was coming, but nothing prepared me for what it felt like to relive the moment watching it on national television last night.

"You probably have a lot of questions, and to be honest, so do I. Here’s what I do know.

"When I found out Hayley was going to be on MAFS, I was admittedly super excited. I thought maybe the Australian public would catch a glimpse of me or maybe I’d even become a star like Troy’s toothbrush in season five. Nothing prepared me for this.

"I knew Married At First Sight was a bit of an insane show, but I never thought going into this that I’d leave with human sh*t lodged between my bristles!

"When David picked me up I was a little confused like 'woah buddy, I’m not your toothbrush’.

"Before I even realised he was recording, he had walked over to the toilet, and opened the lid. I had never read instructions like this on my packaging and I soon realised, this man was truly cooked

"For those asking how I appeared at the dinner party, the truth is, Hayley wrapped me in a napkin before we left the apartment and hid me in her handbag. During the night I could hear her breaking down in tears while she fought to prove Michael’s role in their cheating scandal, but I knew I couldn’t emerge from the handbag to reach out and help. Especially since my head had been in a toilet.

"As the night progressed I could hear the conversation shifting to David, and I knew he wouldn’t be able to riddle his way out of the upcoming confrontation.

"What I DIDN’T expect was to be lobbed across the long table as a weapon.

"My bristles not only suffered a traumatic experience, but I had to receive intense physiotherapy following a sustained back injury.

"Now that the ordeal is over, I want to thank the dental community for their support. This is not something we’re willing to brush over.

"To all the haters who think I’m just playing the victim, you don’t know the sh*t I’ve been through. I hope you find the happiness you so eagerly seek to strip of others.

"To all my followers, old and new, thank you for joining me on this adventure we call life. It’s never been a smooth ride, but I know I’m strong.

"Before I go, I also want to give a shoutout to toothpaste. Toothpaste is a lifesaver and not even that expensive! For the next 48 hours, you can use my code #HayleysToothbrush40 to receive 40% off toothpaste #ad #ImAnInfluencerNow #lolh8ters #neversaydie #riddlercantgetmeanymore

Thankfully, Hayley's toothbrush seems to be in a much better place now.

