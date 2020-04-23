You Could Snag A Year's Worth of Beer For Growing A Mullet In Iso!
Surely it's worth it?
While we are all stuck indoors, without hairdressers and pressure to look presentable, Aussies are growing their iconic mullets in the hopes of scoring free beer!
Moon Dog Brewery will be awarding both the best and worst mullets with a year's supply of beer, and an epic prize pack of other goodies. On top of that all entrants in Victoria will score a free four-pack of their Jean-Strawb Van Damme brew!
It's not like a Magnificent Mullet ever needs a reason or an excuse, but if ever you needed one, then surely isolation is what you've been looking for! ⠀ ⠀ Grab the clippers or the kitchen scissors and show us your best Iso Mullet! We're giving away a free 4 pack of Jean-Strawb Van Damme to everyone who takes on the challenge, plus the best/worst mullet will score themselves a year's supply of beer and an epic prize pack including: Sea Salt Spray, Beef's Butter and a cap from our mates Beef Barber's.⠀ ⠀ To enter it must be an iso-mullet with a before, during and after picture or video posted. Tag @moondogbrewing and @beefsbarbers and use the hashtag #magnificentmullets ⠀ ⠀ Victoria only. Strictly 18+
The Hit Network spoke to Marketing Manager Brook to get all the details!